Victoria Justice Stuns in See-Through Metallic Mesh Dress

Singer/actress Victoria Justice (Zoey 101, Victorious) is celebrating the New Year in a stunning see-through metallic mesh dress and black platform stilettos. With the photos below, the 30-year-old brunette beauty wished her 24.5 million followers on Instagram a Happy new year and expressed her gratitude.

Justice wrote: “Thankful to be here and to continue to grow and to learn. Thankful for all the incredible people I have in my life. Thankful for those of you who have stuck around through it all. Wishing everyone the most amazing 2024! Can’t wait to see what this year has in store.”

Justice’s fans are going wild over the photos and the positive energy. As one fan replied: “Shining brighter than a diamond.” Another chimed in, “BTW you look flawless.”

Get ready to see more of Justice: she completed filming the crime comedy California King with Travis Bennett (Dave), Jimmy Tatro (Home Economics) and Joel McHale (Community). It’s about a small town mattress store manager who tries to impress a girl (Justice, see movie still below) by pretending to kidnap her brother.