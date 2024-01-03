Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Poses Topless, “Raving Beauty”

Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill just celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary. When not in the studio or on stage or acting together in a hit series (the Yellowstone prequel, 1883), McGraw and Hill spend time with their three adult daughters — 26-year-old actress Gracie McGraw (Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong), 25-year-old Stanford graduate Maggie McGraw who’s a legal aide for U.S. Senator Peter Welch (D-VT), and 22-year-old professional fashion model, Audrey McGraw.

Below is McGraw and Hill at the 2023 ACM Awards in Nashville and with daughters Audrey (brunette) and Maggie (blonde).

When Audrey shared the topless photos below, her fans went wild with praise and left comments including “Stunning!”, “Gorgeous!” and “Raving beauty!” Her big sister Maggie teased: “This is so ideal tbh #relatable.”

With the photos taken below in New York City, Audrey wrote: “I think with a mind that holds so many insecurities for this body. To create art like this feels empowering. And that is all I need to say,” and thanked the photographer Alexandra Arnold “for capturing such beautiful photos.”

It’s not the first time Audrey has posed topless — as seen below in the black-and-white photographs by Morgan Maher.