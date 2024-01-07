Stand-up comedian Jo Koy, host of the 81st Annual Golden Globes Awards, will welcome several celebrities on stage as they present awards to their colleagues. Actress Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures, Empire) and media mogul Oprah Winfrey are just two of the A-list presenters even though their current project together, the musical movie The Color Purple, did not receive a nomination for Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy nor Best Supporting Actress for Henson.

[The recently released The Color Purple is based on the 1985 Steven Spielberg-directed movie starring Oprah, which was itself based on the novel written by Alice Walker. Henson plays Shug Avery; Winfrey is one of the executive producers with Spielberg and Quincy Jones.]

Right before the Golden Globes awards ceremony, Winfrey shared the photo below and invited fans to tune in to her cable channel OWNtv and watch her interview with Henson.

W Magazine is kicking off the Golden Globes weekend with its Best Performances Issue which features Henson and in a skintight golden cape jumpsuit by fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier.

Fans are going wild over the new photos. As one replied: “Golden and Gorgeous!”

Oprah’s interview with Henson airs Saturday, January 6 at 10 pm on OWNtv and will be available to stream on Max after.

Note: Other presenters for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards include: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Orlando Bloom, Ray Romano, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell, among others.