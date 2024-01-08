Priscilla Presley Bikini Photo Released by Harper’s Bazaar France

Fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar France is celebrating the “chameleon style icon” Priscilla Presley. In light of Sofia Coppola‘s biopic Priscilla being released in France last week, the magazine released the vintage photo collection below — swipe to see Presley posing in a denim bikini on a swimming pool diving board (slide #3)

The magazine reports that Presley continues to influence fashion trends as seen on TikTok where the hashtag #priscillastyles totals more than twelve million views, which the mag describes as: “Videos mostly in the form of tutorials where those nostalgic for the sixties learn to reproduce [the] babydoll eyeliner line and oversized eyelashes or her XXL mane.”

Harper’s Bazaar France refers to singers Lana Del Rey and the late Amy Winehouse who adopted Presley’s “real retro aesthetic.”

Get ready to see more of Presley: she’s on a U.S. tour talking about her life now and revealing stories from her past with the late great King of Rock and Roll. She’s also taking questions from the live audience. Tour schedule below.

Note: Coppola’s film Priscilla is based on Presley’s memoir, Elvis and Me.