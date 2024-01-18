Pregnant Jenna Dewan Stuns in Sheer Bodycon Dress, ‘The Rookie’ Fans Demand Answers

Dancer/actress Jenna Dewan (Step Up, World of Dance), the mother of two young children, announced yesterday that she is pregnant for the third — and final — time, she says. The 43-year-old brunette beauty dropped the big news with a series of photos she took for Romper magazine.

While Dewan’s famous friends including fellow actresses Jennifer Love Hewitt and Nina Dobrev are showering her with congratulations, fans of her TV series The Rookie on ABC want to know, “DOES THIS MEAN BAILEY IS ALSO PREGNANT!!?”

Dewan plays Bailey on The Rookie with Nathan Fillion (Castle), who plays the protagonist and fiance of Bailey. Another Rookie fan chimed in (also in all caps): “NOLAN AND BAILEY HAVING A BABY?!?!”

When Dewan shared the sweet home video below, of her baby’s father, musician Steve Kazee, singing and playing an acoustic guitar in the bathroom while she soaks in the bath, she captioned it: “Think if I make Steve serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??”, Kazee replied: “I’d have a million babies with you!”

Note: Season 6 (the final season!) of The Rookie will premiere on February 20, 2024 on ABC.