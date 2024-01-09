P!nk Opens Up About Marriage, Hollywood Celebrities React

Mega pop star P!nk married former professional freestyle motocross competitor and motorcycle racer Carey Hart in 2006. On their 18th wedding anniversary, P!nk shared a heartfelt message about their relationship since meeting 22 years ago. The singer added flare and fun to the post with a series of throwback photos.

P!nk wrote: “Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest. When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s fucking hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.”

P!nk’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the post. Actress Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde) replied: “I think the world of this dream team. 💛” And actress Shannen Doherty (Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed) replied: “Congratulations. Loyalty, commitment and faith in each other are beautiful.”

R&B singer and reality star Tamar Braxton (Braxton Family Values) dropped a fire emoji and wrote: “Everything.” And Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) replied: “Dream team.”

Professional tennis player Francis Tiafoe, who is single, replied in jest: “First 20 years are the toughest.” P!nk replied to Tiafoe: “wise words” with a laughing crying emoji.