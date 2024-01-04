Penelope Cruz Flaunts Underboob in Cutout Corset, “Gorgeous!”

Hollywood mega movie star Penelope Cruz (Cristina Vicky Barcelona, Vanilla Sky, Volver, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) is promoting her latest movie Ferrari. Two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman, Star Wars) plays the iconic race car enthusiast Enzo Ferrari; Cruz plays his betrayed wife, Laura Ferrari.

As seen above and below, the Spanish brunette beauty posed for the cover (and inside pages!) of Vanity Fair Italia, and flaunted underboob in a black lace cutout corset by Italian fashion powerhouse Dolce & Gabbana.

Her fans are going wild over the photos. As more than one replied: “Gorgeous!”

Cruz was prepped for the sexy black-and-white photo shoot by makeup and hair stylist Pablo Iglesias who is also responsible for styling Cruz for the topless BUST magazine cover below.

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she will appear next in the upcoming movie Days of Abandonment, which is based on the 2002 Italian novel of the same title by Elena Ferrante. Cruz plays the protagonist, Olga, a writer forced to give up her ambitions when her husband of 15 years leaves her and their two young daughters in Turin.