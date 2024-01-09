Paul Walker’s Daughter Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, “SPF 10000000”

Professional fashion model Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, announced in December that she and her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, are separating after three years of marriage.

In a statement, Walker wrote: “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy.”

The 25-year-old, 5’10” raven-haired beauty is currently celebrating the New Year in Australia in two different string bikinis, as seen above and below.

Walker captioned the plunging red string bikini selfie above: “SPF 10000000.”

Walker appears to be following in her father’s footsteps as an actor.

As seen above, Walker made her big screen debut this summer in the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious film franchise, Fast X, with (her godfather) Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, and Ludacris, among others. Walker had a cameo appearance as a flight attendant.

Meadow Walker was one year old when the first Fast & Furious street racing action film, The Fast and the Furious, was released in theaters in 2001.