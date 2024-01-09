Lisa Rinna Trolls Kelly Ripa For Leggy Swimsuit Pic, “Do Better”

Entertainment power couple and TV talk show co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are on vacation and to the delight of their millions of followers, they’re sharing poolside photos.

When the petite blonde shared the stunning photo below — of her flaunting her toned legs in a one-shoulder backless swimsuit and her husband’s sculpted torso, she wrote: “Greetings from Captains Underpants 🩱🩳 (One last swim).”

Fans and famous friends of Ripa and Consuelos are showering them with compliments including actress Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street) who replied: “This doesn’t even make any sense🔥.”

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle wrote: “Mother of holy hotness!” Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) added: “Better than Baywatch!” And singer/actress Katherine McPhee Foster (Scorpion) dropped: “Your bodyyyy 🔥.”

But it’s Lisa Rinna, fellow former soap opera star and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, who wins the best reply. With lighthearted sarcasm, Rinna (who also knows how to rock a swimsuit and is married to actor Harry Hamlin) replied: “I’m sorry to see that you’ve both just let yourselves go. Let’s do better in 2024 😍.” So far, Rinna’s comment has garnered close to 4,000 likes.

[Last year around this time, Ripa shared the cheeky vacay photo above.]