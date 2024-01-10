Lenny Kravitz Flaunts “Lil Waist” with Kevin Costner, “Smaller Than the Women I Know”

Rock star Lenny Kravitz (‘Let Love Rule’) knows how to strike a pose and turn heads on a red carpet. The 59-year-old native New Yorker didn’t disappoint at the 2024 Golden Globes awards ceremony. As seen below, Kravitz wore a shirtless, backless black tuxedo with exposed skin at the waist by fashion design label Alexander McQueen.

Kravitz’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble. Supermodel Tyra Banks replied: “Beautiful, damnit. Just beautiful!”

And model/actress Maggie Q wrote: “Not the lil’ waist. You better werk Kravitz.” Another fan chimed in with Maggie Q’s observation: “his waist is smaller then the women I know, not right!!!! lol.”

As one fan replied: “Only He Can Pull This OFFFFF!”

As seen in the group photos below, Kravitz spent time with Hollywood movie star/director Kevin Costner (Yellowstone, The Bodyguard, Dances with Wolves, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams, Waterworld). Fans approve of the duo, as one fan replied: “U and Kevin that’s iconic.”

Get ready to see more of Kravitz: he’s promoting his new album, Blue Electric Light, which will be released on the Ides of March, March 15, 2024. It’s his first album since Raise Vibration (2018) and includes his new hit single, “TK421.”