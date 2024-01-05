Kirsten Dunst Stuns in Plunging Backless Dress, “Next Level”

Hollywood movie star Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man, The Virgin Suicides) is turning heads at the Palm Springs Film Festival in California in a stunning black dress with a plunging back by famous Italian design label Valentino.

When celebrity hair stylist Owen Gould shared the photos below of the Oscar-nominated actress, he captioned it: “Belle du Jour.” More than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!” while another replied: “Next-level serve.”

Get ready to see more of Dunst: she’s promoting her upcoming action drama film Civil War, which is set in the near future. It’s about a team of journalists who “travel across the United States during a rapidly escalating civil war that has engulfed the entire nation.” Bonus: Dunst’s husband, actor Jesse Plemons, co-stars and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) plays the President of the United States. Official trailer below.

Concerned Americans are reacting strongly to the trailer. As one replied on YouTube: “Can’t shake the feeling that in 10 years this movie is gonna be a documentary and not fiction.” Another chimed in: “Scary that we now have a scifi movie that is already setting up in reality. This is closer to our future than we would like. And it’s being treated as entertainment. So many levels of irony here…”

Civil War, which was written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina), is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on April 26, 2024.