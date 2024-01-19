Kelsea Ballerini Flaunts “Killer” Legs in Micro Mini Skirt, Stilettos

Celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi dropped new photos (and video!) of country pop star Kelsea Ballerini flaunting her long lean legs in micro mini skirt and matching gold stilettos.

He captioned the series: “Golden hour” (note sunset backdrop) and gives credit to New York fashion designer Michael Kors for the skirt, strap belt, and plunging white collared shirt. The open-toe stilettos are by Aquazzura.

Ballerini fans are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble which emphasizes the 30-year-old blond bombshell’s famous and coveted legs.

As makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher replied: “Coming back as KBs legs in my next life.” Artist Amber Asaly chimed in: “i would kill for her legs.”

Ballerini also shared one of her famous photo dumps (below) while traveling in and out of New York. She captioned the series: “If a travel day pickle has one fan, it is me. if a travel day pickle has no fans, i am dead.” Swipe to see the pickle reference.