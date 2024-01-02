Julianne Hough Stuns in Plunging Backless Dress, “Breathtaking!”

Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough rang in the new year in a stunning silver dress with a plunging back and glamorous thigh-high slit. She captioned the photos below: “Meet me at midnight.”

The dress is by fashion designer Pamella Roland and the matching silver open-toe stilettos are by famous shoe designer Jimmy Choo.

Hough’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new pics including Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham who replied: “Breathtaking shot” with an applauding hands emoji.

[Die-hard fashionistas will recognize Hough’s dress: it’s the same design Angela Bassett wore to the 2023 Golden Globe awards. As seen below, Bassett wore a pair of platform stilettos by Sarah Flint with that Pamella Roland dress, when she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]

With the video montage below, Hough writes that she’s experiencing an “overwhelming sense of gratitude” for 2023 and is “setting my intentions for the new year.” [Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media.]

While the 35-year-old professional dancer sends “light, love, and positive intentions to all,” she also warns: “It is easy to get caught up in the thief that is comparison, but when you pause and take a moment to reflect on the beauty found in the small moments, the art of life reveals itself.”