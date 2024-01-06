Jessica Alba in Shirtless Blazer, Fishnets, Hears “Ooooommmmgggg!”

Actress/CEO of The Honest Company Jessica Alba (L.A.’s Finest, Sin City, Honey, Fantastic Four) is on the cover of Numero Netherlands. As seen in the series below, Alba stuns in more than one fashion-forward ensemble including an unbuttoned blazer, short shorts and fishnets. Be sure to swipe.

Alba fans are going wild over the new chic pics. As one fan replied: “Ooooommmmgggg!”

The digital Dutch publication writes with the red hot series below: “Jessica Alba, a versatile figure known for her acting, bestselling authorship, and business acumen… now stars and produces the unscripted series ‘Honest Renovations,’ available on Roku.” Photographed by Veronica Sams, “Jessica shines in this fashion story.”

Get ready to see more of Alba: she’s promoting her hulu series, Honest Renovations, with her co-star, former actress Lizzy Mathis (Blue Crush 2).

Together the two gorgeous and talented women renovate the homes of “deserving families while having candid conversations about parenthood.” Alba is the mother of three children with her husband of 15 years, Cash Warren: 15-year-old daughter Honor, 12-year-old daughter Haven, and 6-year-old son Hayes.