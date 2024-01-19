News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Jason Aldean Fans Zoom In on Wife’s Black Fur Mini Dress, “Smoke Show”

by in Culture | January 19, 2024

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Country music star Jason Aldean is promoting his eleventh studio album, Highway Desperado (2023), which he says is “a tribute to my life on the road and all of u guys who come out and see us play every night.” The new album includes his controversial single ‘Try That in a Small Town.’

When not on stage or in the studio, Aldean spends time with his wife of eight years, Brittany Aldean (below in the hot pink double-cut swimsuit).

As seen below, the former American Idol contestant knows how to turn heads.

When she dropped the backstage photos above, of her modeling a black mini dress with a fur skirt and strappy stilettos, her fans went wild with praise. As one replied: “Smoke show.” Another admitted: “The way that I ZOOOMED in to see the fur” and dropped both an applauding hands emoji and a fire emoji.

Above are some of Brittany Aldean’s “favorite fits.” Jason Aldean agreed with the fans, and replied, “Smoke show baby.”