Ivanka Trump Flaunts Legs in Short Bathrobe With ‘New Yorker’ Magazine

The daughter of former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, is sharing photos and video from her winter vacation with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

As seen below, the family hit the slopes (swipe to see Ivanka skiing in a red suit) and completed a large jigsaw puzzle together. Trump captioned the series: “New year, new memories.”

Note: The jigsaw puzzle is the cover of a New Yorker magazine.

On Monday, the New Yorker magazine, known for its “consistently liberal” audience, released a sneak peek of its next cover which features an illustration of Donald Trump “goose-stepping” or marching into 2024 in a military uniform and with a stiff raised arm salute. The illustration refers to Trump’s comment that he would only be a dictator on “day one” if re-elected as president.

The cover illustration by cartoonist Bill Britt is titled ‘Back to the Future,’ and will be released on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on January 15, 2024.

Inside this week’s issue of The New Yorker: https://t.co/ezFPUIHULW pic.twitter.com/QXP1UCUZXq — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) January 8, 2024

Britt, who is a frequent contributor to The New Yorker, said: “I look forward to depicting the pageantry, solemnity, and awe of the upcoming Presidential election.”

As seen in the video below taken from the family vacation, Kushner captures his son, Theo, completing the 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle (the 1957 New Yorker cover ‘Horse Show’ by artist Ilonka Karasz). [Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Kushner also captures his wife in the video, who sits in a short white bathrobe on the coffee table and exposes her bare legs as she hands Theo the final pieces of the puzzle. MAGA supporters are voicing their appreciation of the video. As one replied: “I like that you had your husband film so you could be in it.”