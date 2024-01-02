Halle Berry Stuns in Sheer Lace Lingerie, “Your Husband Is Lucky”

When not acting, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Catwoman, Die Another Day) is often modeling. When she dropped the stunning photo below, of her modeling a dark green lace negligee with black platform stilettos in a gold elevator, she captioned it: “Heelllllloooooo 2024!”

Berry’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new pic. Fellow actress Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures, Empire) replied: “Hubba hubba” with a variety of emojis including red hearts. Actor Michael Beach (Waiting to Exhale) replied: “Looks like it’ll be one hell of a year” with a series of fire emojis. Another fan wrote: “That outfit really works. Your husband is lucky.”

Below is another modeling photo with her partner (not husband!), singer/songwriter/musician Van Hunt, whom she says is “everything I was made to believe was asking too much!”

Get ready to see more of Berry: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action thriller The Union with Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed, Transformers, Ted) who plays the protagonist, Mike, a construction worker from New Jersey who’s “quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.”