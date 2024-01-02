Gene Simmons Rocks KISS Pajamas in Beverly Hills, “Doesn’t Care About Fashion”

KISS lead singer Gene Simmons left X (formerly Twitter) in November and is now sharing personal photos on Instagram. During the holiday, Simmons and his wife, former Playboy model/actress Shannon Tweed Simmons and their children Nick Simmons and Sophie Simmons and their significant others, posed in festive pajamas outside the famous Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hilton hotel.

It’s a family tradition for the Simmons to go to breakfast at the famous hotel in their holiday pajamas.

Fans of KISS and Simmons are showering “the Demon” (his stage name) with compliments and are requesting where they can buy that onesie. As one replied: “I want that onesie Gene’s got.”

When one fan told Shannon she should get Gene new shoes for the holidays, she replied: “he likes the REALLY old ones and doesn’t care about fashion. He has 10 shirts all the same, boots he’s worn 25 yrs ….. you get the picture! Very hard to buy for.”

Note: Gene is wearing the KISS Lick It Up hooded adult onesie described by retailer Jumpin Jammerz as: “All attitude all night. Our one piece Footie Pajamas feature a Hoody, Thumb holes, Front pockets and a left shoulder pocket. Made from 100% polar fleece, preshrunk, machine washable. Sleep with a rockstar in KISS Jumpin Jammerz!”

As seen above, the Simmons family gathered at Madison Square Garden recently for KISS’s final shows. After 46 years of performing together, Kiss disbanded in December, concluding their four-year-long farewell tour, the End of the Road World Tour.