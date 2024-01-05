Donnie Wahlberg Drops ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Photos, “Can’t Wait!”

As an actor, the New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg is best known for his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan on the long-running crime drama Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck as his father, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as his sister, Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, and Will Estes as his brother, officer Jamie Reagan.

CBS recently announced that the upcoming Season 14 will be the show’s last. The final season returns Friday, February 16 at 10 pm ET on CBS and will conclude in the fall of 2024.

Today, Wahlberg dropped the photo below — of the Reagans sitting around the dining room table for their weekly Sunday dinner together — and wrote: “About to sit down with the family for dinner! Who’s hungry for more Blue Bloods?”

Fans of Wahlberg and Blue Bloods are going wild over the sneak peek. More than one replied: “Can’t wait!” Knowing it’s the grand finale, another fan chimed in: “Love every chance we have to see you all together.”

In the Season 14 premiere episode, ‘Loyalty,’ Jaime (Estes) goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring and Danny (Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malika Yoba), Danny’s old partner. Meanwhile, Frank (Selleck) grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson.