Th Super PAC behind independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., American Values 2024, announced on X that Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli will perform at a fundraiser for RJK, Jr. and lists “well wisher” guests including actor Martin Sheen (The West Wing), former boxing champion Mike Tyson, and legendary singer Dionne Warwick (‘Walk on By’, ‘Then Came You,’ ‘That’s What Friends Are For’).

Today, Warwick replied to the news: “I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there.”

I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there. https://t.co/h12mFFpdq6 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 3, 2024

The six-time Grammy Award winner added: “This is absolutely ridiculous. If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool. ‘Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album…'”

This is absolutely ridiculous. If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool.



“Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album…” pic.twitter.com/Fve7W3Ikhl — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 4, 2024

As seen below, in December Warwick performed at the lighting of the Christmas Tree outside the White House and was honored at the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors by President Joe Biden. Video below.

Note: The upcoming Kennedy fundraising event coincides with the presidential candidate’s 70th birthday and will be held in the tony town of Indian Wells, California, and on the eve of the New Hampshire primaries.