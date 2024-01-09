Christina Aguilera Flaunts Curves in Sheer Pushup Corset With Daughter

When not in the studio or performing on stage at her Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Resort, mega pop star Christina Aguilera spends time with her family. As seen in the stunning photos below, Aguilera flaunts her curves in a sheer pushup corset with her child Summer. She captioned the photos: “Me & Mine.” Be sure to swipe.

[The 43-year-old blonde bombshell is the mother of two: she shares 15-year-old son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and 9-year-old daughter Summer with fiancé Matt Rutler.]

Fans of Xtina are going wild over the new photos. As one fan replied: “Like imagine Christina Aguilera is your mom?” Others are chiming in on how “stunning!” and fit Aguilera looks. Since 2022, the ‘Genie in a Bottle’ singer has reportedly lost 40 lbs.

Yahoo! Life reports that “now the star has strayed away from restrictive dieting and rather focuses on consuming whole foods and less sugary, processed foods.” Aguilera also incorporated more exercise (yoga, boxing, cardio) to her daily life.

Xtina’s celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega shared the closeup photos above from her Las Vegas residency and wrote: “Xtina is on fire.” Be sure to swipe to see Aguilera in a variety of corset bodysuits while performing on stage.