When not promoting her recently released memoir, My Name Is Barbra, the legendary singer, actress and filmmaker Barbra Streisand (Yentl, The Way We Were, Funny Girl, Little Fockers) spends time with her family including her son Jason Gould.

Jason (whose father is Streisand’s ex-husband, actor Elliot Gould, M*A*S*H*, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, Ocean’s Eleven) has followed in his mother’s footsteps as a singer. In 2012, he released the eponymous EP Jason Gould, and in 2017 he released the CD, Dangerous Man.

With the photo below, Streisand announced that Jason Gould is about to release a new album and that she is “so proud.” A fan gave the star’s sentiment a little flare, calling her “proud mama”!

Gould’s new album is titled Sacred Days.

Mother and son have sung together live, as seen below when they performed the Irving Berlin song ‘How Deep Is the Ocean?’ at the Rose Bowl. Their duet is included on Streisand’s 2013 album, Back to Brooklyn, and her 2014 studio album, Partners.

Fun fact: Jason Gould is also an actor and portrayed Bernard Woodruff, the son of Streisand’s character in the 1991 film The Prince of Tides which Streisand directed and starred in with Nick Nolte.