Alyssa Milano Flaunts Underboob in Cutout Dress, “I Had a Wonderful Experience”

Actress Alyssa Milano (Charmed, Who’s the Boss?) attended the 2024 Golden Globes awards ceremony and turned heads on the red carpet in a black and white front cutout maxi dress that exposed eye-catching “underboob.”

She was included on Observer’s “The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globes” with It-girl Taylor Swift, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Winfrey, and among others.

Milano’s draped silk chiffon gown is the creation of Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad who describes it as: “Made entirely from light-as-air silk, this gown imbues a sense of contemporary glamor, from its skin-baring, cutout bodice to its full, draped skirt, flourishing with movement.”

With the video below of Milano modeling the dress, she reports: “I had a wonderful experience.”

Get ready to see more of Milano: she’s been turning heads at a number of red carpet events lately ,including the premiere of Maestro starring Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein.

As seen above with her husband, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Milano rocked a plunging shirtless blazer by Alexander McQueen with a long skirt by Dorothee Schumacher. Be sure to swipe!

Note: Milano is not afraid to show some skin as seen in the bathtub pic above, taken by her husband.