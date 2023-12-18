Vanessa Lachey Stuns in Plunging Mini Dress, Films With LL Cool J

Get ready to see more of TV host and actress Vanessa Lachey. With the photo below of her rocking a ruffle mini dress with a plunging neckline with her husband and co-host Nick Lachey, Vanessa reports that Season 6 and Season 7 of the reality dating show Love Is Blind will premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024 on Netflix.

The former beauty pageant winner (Miss Teen USA 1998) is also filming Season 3 of NCIS: Hawaii with her new co-star LL Cool J, who’s reprising his NCIS: Los Angeles character, NCIS Agent Sam Hanna, who’s joining the naval investigative crime agency on the Big Island with Jane Tennant (Lachey).

Note: After 14 seasons and hitting the 300 episode milestone, NCIS: LA ended in May 2023.

Lachey and NCIS fans are going wild over the new photos. As one replied to the cast photo below with LL Cool J: “Love it! Glad you all are back!”

Season 3 of NCIS: Hawaii will premiere on CBS on February 12, 2024, right after the Season 21 premiere of NCIS.