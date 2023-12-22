Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Eddie Van Halen “She’s Mad” Story

When not promoting her son Wolfgang Van Halen‘s recently released second album, Mammoth II, actress Valerie Bertinelli (One Day at a Time, Hot in Cleveland) often shares photos and stories from her first famous marriage to the late great guitarist Eddie Van Halen of the rock band Van Halen.

As seen in the closeup photo below (taken by Wolfie’s wife, photographer Andraia Van Halen), Bertinelli poses in front of a framed license plate that reads: “SHES MAD.”

Bertinelli explains that the license plate “was on a blue and white ‘56 Chevy Nomad that Ed bought on March 15, 1991. That evening, I was to go in and the doctor would induce a baby that was 2 weeks late and had no intention of coming any time soon. I was pacing the house waiting for Ed to get home to take me to the hospital. So, yes I was… mad. But I’m not anymore. 🥰”

Check out Bertinelli (below) in her son’s video for his new single, “I’m Alright” — she appears at the 3-minute mark.

Get ready to see and hear more from Bertinelli: she’s providing the voice of character in the upcoming Disney Junior animated series Robogobo. It’s about “five adorable pets without a home” and a kid inventor who adopts them and gives them “super-powered robo-suits.” Alan Cumming, Cynthia Erivo, Dule Hill, and former Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer also voice-star.