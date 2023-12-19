Trisha Yearwood Stuns in Hot Pink Corset, Skintight Pants, ‘Banging!’

Country music star Trisha Yearwood is turning heads in Vegas where she ended her show in a hot pink velvet corset jacket and skintight black plether pants — red lips and bangs! Yearwood’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the sexy look.

Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, The Big Bang Theory), who knows how to rock bangs, replied: “The bangs!” with a fire and red heart emoji. Fellow actress Melissa Peterman (Reba) replied: “Welcome to the club!!! See you at the meetings!!! You look banging!!!!!” Another astonished fan replied: “Holy crap!”

Just last week Yearwood didn’t have those bangs or the fancy threads, as seen below on stage at a concert benefiting Country Music Hall of Fame with Keith Urban and Vince Gill, among others. Swipe to see Yearwood with Brenda Lee and Patty Loveless.

Yearwood’s husband, Garth Brooks, wore a more casual look (hoodie, jeans, baseball cap) while bidding adieu to 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. He wrote: “Can’t wait to do this again in 2024!”

