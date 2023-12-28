Teri Hatcher, 59, Stuns in String Bikini at Beach, “No Filter”

Hollywood star Teri Hatcher turned 59 this month and the brunette beauty is celebrating at the beach and in a leopard-print string bikini.

The former Desperate Housewives and Lois & Clark star writes with the photo series below: “Goodbye 58 Hello 59… With age comes the deepest sense of acceptance and freedom, appreciation and gratitude and the energy and ambition to do all that you can in and for this world and the people in it. Grateful for each day and the opportunities it brings.” Hatcher hashtags the pic with #nofilter.

Hatcher’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the bikini beach pics and sending birthday wishes including actress Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, The Odd Couple) and triple-threat Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty), among others.

One fan cleverly replied: “I hope you have a SPECTACULAR birthday!!”

That’s a reference to the Seinfeld episode (‘The Implant’) in which Hatcher plays Sidra, who while dating Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), is approached at the gym by Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who suspects that Sidra has breast implants. When Sidra discovers that Jerry and Elaine know each other and Jerry was aware of Elaine’s stunt at the gym, she walks out on Jerry and delivers the now famous line, “Oh, and by the way, they’re real and they’re spectacular.”