Tara Reid Clarifies Tom Brady “Cocky” Comment

Hollywood star Tara Reid is best known for her late 1990s and early 2000 roles in the American Pie movies, The Big Lebowski, and Sharknado TV movies, among others.

Earlier this year, the 48-year-old actress won the hearts of new fans while competing on the celebrity survivalist TV competition Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX. As seen in the interview below, Reid says she would do the show again.

During a recent interview with Bustle, Reid spoke about the height of her career, her love life and what’s next.

Prior to her engagement to MTV star Carson Daly in 2000, Reid said she dated pre-Super Bowl NFL quarterback Tom Brady. She told Bustle: “It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool.”

She added: “He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

After many publications picked up her “cocky” comment and ran with it in the headlines, Reid clarified her comment on her X account.

She wrote: “As for cocky I meant confident. I was saying I feel like he used to be more shy that’s all didn’t mean it in a bad way, I was trying to compliment him. But he deserves it he accomplished so much and I am so happy for him @TomBrady, I would never have anything bad to say about him.”

Get ready to see more of Reid: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming comedy movie Big Money. It’s about a group of misfit co-workers who “find a tote full of money belonging to misfit thugs.”