Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Cheeky Bikini Dress, “Cameraman Knows What He’s Doing”

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney who’s best known for her roles in dramatic series including Euphoria, The White Lotus and The Handmaid’s Tale, is turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes her new movie Anyone But You.

It’s a sexy romcom with Glen Powell of Top Gun: Maverick fame. The two incredibly beautiful actors reveal a lot of skin in the movie which was filmed in Australia. They play two singles at a destination wedding where they pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances.

Bonus: Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) and Alexandra Shipp (Straight Outta Compton) co-star.

As seen above and below at the red carpet premiere in Australia, Sweeney stunned in a sheer white backless dress with a white bikini underneath. Her stylist Molly Dickson reports that barely-there gown is by fashion powerhouse Givenchy.

Sweeney’s fans are going wild over the red carpet photos. As one fan replied to video above, “Cameraman knows what he’s doing.”

Get ready to see more of Sweeney: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web, with Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) as the titular superhero character.

Anyone But You will be released in theaters on Friday, December 22.