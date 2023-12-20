News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Sofia Vergara Flaunts Serious Curves in Skintight Chocolate Bodycon Dress

December 20, 2023

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara (Photo by Glenn Francis/Pacific Pro Digital) Toglenn, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When not judging contestants on America’s Got Talent with music executive Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Howie Mandel, actress Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) is often striking a pose. As seen in the selfie below, Vergara flaunted her curves in a skintight, ‘stretch mesh’ chocolate-colored dress by Yves Saint Laurent and in a pair of towering open-toe stilettos.

Her fans are going wild over the new photo. One playfully replied: “No, I did not crop & blow this picture up to a life size poster of you on my wall to kiss & say good morning to everyday before I go to work. Why would you think that? Who’s spreading those rumors?” Another chimed in: “Mumma mia!”

Get ready to see more of Vergara: she’s promoting her new project, Griselda. The Colombian-born actress plays the titular character Griselda Blanco, the Colombian-born drug lord who launched a successful, deadly drug ring in Miami until she was assassinated in 2012. Griselda premieres on Netflix on January 25, 2024. Trailer below.

Note: Hollywood movie star Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, Wednesday, The Mask of Zorro, Traffic) also played the notorious Blanco in the 2017 Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother.