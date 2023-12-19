Sienna Miller Flaunts Baby Bump in Fishnet Dress With Boyfriend

Hollywood movie star Sienna Miller (American Sniper, Foxcatcher, Alfie) is flaunting her baby bump in Vogue‘s Winter 2024 issue. The 41-year-old blond is expecting a baby (it’s a girl!) with her boyfriend, actor Oli Green (A Good Person, The Crown). This is her second child: Miller is also the mother of an 11-year-old girl with actor Tom Sturridge.

According to Vogue, Miller met Green at a Halloween party thrown by a mutual friend and asked friend and fellow actor Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, Mary Poppins, The Devil Wears Prada) to tag along on one of their early dates in New York.

Blunt said of Green: “He’s the kind of guy you could just bring anywhere, and everyone would love him.”

The Vogue Winter issue will be available in January 2024.

Get ready to see more of Miller: she stars in the upcoming Western movie Horizon: An American Saga with Kevin Costner (Yellowstone, Dances with Wolves) and Jena Malone (The Hunger Games). It’s scheduled for a June 2024 release. Costner directs and co-wrote the script.