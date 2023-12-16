Rita Ora Stuns in See-Through Corset Dress, ‘Playing Dress Up’

When not performing on stage or filming a movie or spending time with her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, English singer Rita Ora is often modeling. Represented by supermodel Kate Moss‘s famous modeling agency, Ora graces the recently released end-of-the-year issue of the Evening Standard.

With the photo shoot (including the shot below of Ora in a tight corset MiuMiu dress), Ora spoke to the magazine about her new album (You & I), a stellar 2023 and maybe even making a film with her husband next year.

When Ora dropped the photo below, of her “playing dress up” in a sheer corset dress, she wrote: “Life recently – from travelling to popping in and surprising fans and playing dress up with them to my ES magazine shoot and lots of prep for next year and music and just everything is happening. Can’t wait for 2024 – be prepared for more random posts of stuff! Love ya!”

The magazine quotes Ora: “The only way to survive in my business is being true to who you are — how long are you going to pretend? You’ll get tired at some point. You will be caught doing something in a restaurant.” She added: “That’s why I’ve lasted this long. There are [other artists] who came out at the same time as me — I don’t know where they are now.”