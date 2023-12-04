Oprah Winfrey Flaunts Curves in Hip-Hugging Sequin Dress

Former talk show host and billionaire businesswoman Oprah Winfrey turned heads at the Academy Museum gala in a purple hip-hugging sequin gown by Dolce & Gabbana and matching pointy stilettos by Manolo Blahnik.

When she dropped the photo below, she captioned it: “It’s a purple kind of night. Off to the Academy Museum gala with my The Color Purple family.”

Oprah starred in the 1985 Steven Spielberg film The Color Purple, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (she played Sofia). Oprah also produced The Color Purple musical which opened on Broadway in 2005. Both are based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel of the same title.

Oprah is also a co-producer (with Spielberg) of the newly released musical movie The Color Purple which stars Taraji P. Henson (Empire, Hidden Figures) and Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brookes, and H.E.R., among others. (Barrino and Brooks were in the stage musical.)

The Color Purple will be released in the U.S. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. Trailer above. The soundtrack album will be released on December 15, 2023.