Nina Dobrev Stuns as Sexy CIA Agent in Red Hot Bodycon Dress

Hollywood star Nina Dobrev (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) is promoting her new film The Bricklayer. She plays a CIA agent who works in the field with a retired rebellious operative (Aaron Erkhart, Erin Brockovich, Thank You for Smoking, The Dark Knight), who works as a bricklayer.

The two travel to Greece to track down a rogue insurgent (Clifton Collins, Jr., Capote, Star Trek, Traffic) who’s blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and framing the government.

As seen in the trailer below, Erkhart brings his bricklaying tools to the job (in Greece!), which come in handy during his many hand-to-hand combat scenes. Around the 1:45 mark of the trailer, Dobrev’s character stuns in a sexy strapless red dress with black stilettos.

The Bricklayer is directed by action thriller filmmaker Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2). Gerald Butler (The Bounty Hunter, The Phantom of the Opera) is one of the executive producers.

Get ready to see more of Eckhart: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action thriller Midair with Famke Janssen (X-Men, The Blacklist). He plays another ex-CIA agent, a pilot whose “flight goes haywire when he’s stalked, midair, by a terrorist who forces him to overcome a series of deadly obstacles.”

The Bricklayer will be released on Thursday, January 4, 2024.