Nicole Kidman Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Skirt, Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Cold Mountain, Eyes Wide Shut) is promoting her new project, the Amazon Prime Video series Expats. Set in Hong Kong, the story follows the dramatic personal and professional lives of a tight-knit group of expatriates. Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Jurassic World, The Wolverine, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift) co-stars.

As seen below, the 56-year-old Australian-American strawberry blonde “kicks off press” in a black jacket and black-and-white polka-dot mini skirt (Balmain) and flaunts her legs in a pair of towering black stilettos.

[Be sure to swipe to see Kidman modeling a white mini skirt suit by Versace.]

Kidman’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the glamorous look. Fellow actress Kerry Washington (Scandal) replied: “Gorgeous!” Another fan chimed in, “You look absolutely stunning!”

The six-part limited series Expats, which is based on the novel of the same title, will be released on Amazon Prime on January 26, 2024. Lulu Wang (The Farewell) directs. Trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Kidman in 2024: she also stars in the upcoming romantic comedy A Family Affair with Joey King and Zac Efron. King plays the protagonist who struggles with the reality that her mother (Kidman) is dating her boss (Efron).