Molly Ringwald Throws Blondie Dinner Party With Debbie Harry, Parker Posey

Hollywood movie star Molly Ringwald (Pretty in Pink, Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club) dropped the photos below and captioned the series: “The best ingredient for a dinner party? Love. It was in abundance this night. I cherish these people.”

Ringwald and all of her dinner guests wore t-shirts featuring the iconic punk rock band Blondie. Well, every dinner guest but one wore a Blondie shirt — Debbie Harry, lead singer of the band.

Standing, left to right: Harrison Ball (principal dancer of the New York City Ballet); Harry; Alex Auder (daughter of Andy Warhol superstar Viva); Ringwald; fashion designer Zac Posen. Sitting, left to right: photographer Cindy Sherman; fashion designer Todd Thomas; actress Parker Posey; and fashion designer Rachel Comey.

Get ready to see more of Ringwald: she stars in the upcoming new season of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans. Tom Holland plays Truman Capote; Ringwald plays one of the socialite Swans, Joanne Carson (Johnny Carson’s ex-wife). Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, and Calista Flockhart co-star.

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, which is being promoted as “The Original Housewives,” premieres on FX on January 31, 2024.