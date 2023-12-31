Ming-Na Wen Flaunts Legs in Sexy Beach Wrap in Hawaii

Hollywood movie star Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, The Mandalorian, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ER, The Joy Luck Club) is ringing in the New Year on the Hawaiian island of Kuaui.

As seen below, the former Marvel Cinematic Universe star is flaunting her toned legs in a sexy beach wrap by fashion designer Mark Zunino, who once said: “My goal is, and has always been, to make every woman feel as though she were walking the red carpet every day of her life.” Mission accomplished, Mark Zunino.

It’s been a busy holiday season for Wen and her family. As seen below, she celebrated with her daughter, journalist Michaela Zee, who was nominated for a National Arts and Entertainment Journalism (NAEJ) award for an article she wrote for Variety magazine.

Wen reports that at the awards ceremony she not only met her daughter’s Variety co-workers but also “joyfully collided” with director Joe Dante of Gremlins: The Secret of Mogwai and has fond memories of working with filmmaker Roger Corman who was honored that night. Wen played Han in the 1995 sci-fi flick Terminal Voyage with Steven Bauer and Emma Sands, which Corman produced.

[NAEJ also honored Levar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Roots, Reading Rainbow), historian Henry Louis Gates, and Barbara Eden (I Dream of Jeannie).]

As seen above, Wen also flaunted a little leg while celebrating her good friend, celebrity hair stylist Chaz Dean, who was honored at the 2023 Daytime Beauty Awards. And below she flaunted her décolletage in a stunning halter dress when she received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star (below).