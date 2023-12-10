Michelle Pfeiffer’s Eye Is Healed, She Proves in Big Black Glasses

Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer is known for her diverse roles over the years in films including Ant-Man, Batman Returns, Grease 2, Scarface, The Witches of Eastwick, Tequila Sunrise, Dangerous Liaisons, and The Fabulous Bayer Boys, among many others.

When not acting or spending time with her husband of 30 years, TV producer/writer David E. Kelly (Big Little Lies, Big Sky, Ally McBeal, Picket Fences, Doogie Howser, M.D.) the 65-year-old blonde is promoting her fragrance company The Henry Rose Collection, as seen below on The Drew Barrymore Show.

On Friday, Pfeiffer shared the selfie below — a close-up of her wearing big black heavy eyeglasses and a knitted turtleneck sweater and large gold hoop earrings, Pfeiffer announced that that she’s “heading to a power lunch,” and added a flexed arm emoji.

Pfeiffer’s fans are going wild over the photo (“Stunning!”) and many are relieved to see her eye has healed. As seen below, on December 1, Pfeiffer shared the selfie below of her holding a bag of ice to her eye. She warned her fans: “Pickleball…”

Oscar winner Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights, Far From Heaven, Still Alice, May December) replied: “That’s why I don’t play.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Pfeiffer, she’s been cast to star in the upcoming movie Wild Four O’Clocks. It’s about two young heartbroken brothers who are placed in the care of their estranged grandmother (Pfeiffer). Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Bad Boys for Life) writes and directs.