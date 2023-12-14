Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Stuns in Unbuttoned Shirt on Double Date

Get ready to see a lot more of Hollywood movie star Mark Wahlberg (Boogie Nights, Ted, Transformers, The Perfect Storm, Planet of the Apes). The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominated actor (The Fighter, The Departed) is promoting his new family action comedy film The Family Plan.

Wahlberg plays the protagonist, Dan, a former covert assassin who lives in the suburbs with his wife (Michelle Monaghan, his co-star from Patriots Day) and three kids until “bad guy” assassins find him. Dan goes on the lam (with his family in tow) and reveals that he has to be an assassin more one time in order to save their lives. Trailer below.

For the premiere of The Family Plan, Wahlberg donned a black suit and his wife, former fashion model Rhea Durham Wahlberg, wore an unbuttoned black top (revealing a black bra underneath) tucked into a pair of black trousers.

As seen above, Rhea reports that they went on a double date to the premiere. That’s their 17-year-old son Michael (a senior in high school) on far left with his date in a strapless silver bodycon dress and heels.

Note: Above is photo of Michael with his first car. Below is a collage Rhea shared to celebrate her 14th wedding anniversary with Wahlberg.

The Family Plan premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 15.