Mariska Hargitay Gets Applauded by NBA Knicks Star

Actress Mariska Hargitay is best known for her long-running role as NYPD Captain Olivia Benson on the crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

As seen in the photo below, Hargitay and her co-stars including Peter Scanavino (who plays Detective Sonny Carisi) are back at work and filming Season 25 in the Big Apple.

When NBA star Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks saw the pic, he dropped a series of applauding hands emojis. While Scanavino is a die-hard New York Islanders fan; Hargitay is known for sitting courtside at Knicks games at Madison Square Garden with her husband of nearly 20 years, actor Peter Hermann (Blue Bloods) and their three children.

Brunson, the left-handed point guard from New Brunswick, New Jersey, and Villanova alum, signed a four-year, $104 million contract with his hometown team in July 2022.

Above is Hargitay greeting fellow Knicks celebrity fan, filmmaker Spike Lee, at a game in November 2021.

Get ready to see more of Hargitay: Season 25 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will premiere on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 9 pm ET on NBC. It’ll be a milestone for her and her co-star Ice-T (above), who will become the longest-running male and female actors in a series in all of television.