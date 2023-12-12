Maren Morris Flaunts Legs in Itsy Bitsy Mini Skirt, “New Girl”

Country pop star Maren Morris is known to wear provocative ensembles on the red carpet and stage. She didn’t disappoint when she performed at the legendary Troubadour club in Los Angeles.

As seen above and below, Morris flaunted her fit physique in a sleeveless cutout top with an itsy bitsy mini skirt and knee-high cowboy boots.

Morris, who is now single after filing for divorce from her husband, musician Ryan Hurd, in October, captioned the photos: “New girl.”

Morris’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the on-stage look. As one fan replied: “This whole lewk!” with a panting red-faced emoji.

Actress/singer Rita Wilson (Tom Hanks’s wife) replied: “Go, Maren!” and triple threat entertainer Kristin Chenoweth chimed in with a series of red heart emojis.

Get ready to see and hear more from Morris: she is “starting the holidays on a tequila note with Diplo.” Check out the official audio video above of their recently released single ’42.’ The opening lyric of the song is “Yeah, I’ll be sippin’ on you, like that ’42 / ‘Til the sun go down, pour another round.”