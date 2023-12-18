Mandy Moore Stuns in Sheer Braless Cutout Dress, ‘So Gorgeous’

Actress/singer Mandy Moore (A Walk to Remember, The Princess Diaries) is turning heads as she promotes her new project, Season 2 of Dr. Death.

For the premiere, the former This Is Us star stunned in a sheer braless cutout dress by Donna Karan. It’s vintage and yes, it has pockets.

With her hair pulled back, the 39-year-old mother of two flaunts jewelry by designer Monica Vinader, too. As more than one of Moore’s fans replied to the super glamorous look: “So gorgeous!”

In the Peacock series Dr. Death, which is based on a true story, Moore plays NBC News journalist/producer Benita Alexander who became romantically involved with her Dateline subject, Swiss-Italian surgeon and medical researcher Paolo Macchiarini, who claimed to be developing artificial organs and producing “medical miracles.” They were engaged to be married.

Things took a turn for the worse when Alexander discovers that Macchiarini, who is portrayed by Édgar Ramírez (The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty), has been “experimenting with people,” some of whom didn’t survive.

Get ready to see more of Moore: Season 2 of Dr Death premieres on Peacock on Thursday, December 21. Trailer above. Bonus: Ashley Madekwe (Salem) co-stars.