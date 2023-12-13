Lindsey Vonn Parties With Power Couple Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, ‘Gorgeous!’

Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn traveled to Miami, Florida for Miami Art Week. As seen in the photos below, Vonn partied with fellow celebrities including actress Sophia Bush (Good Sam, One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D.) and retired professional soccer player and two-time world champion Ashlyn Harris.

In October, People magazine confirmed that Bush and Harris (below on the far right in the shirtless suit) are dating after both filed for divorce from their spouses in August and September, respectively.

With the Miami photos, Vonn reported: “You never know what’s going to happen when incredible artists, brands and athletes who are pushing the boundaries come to town! A lot of great memories, new and old friends, and I already can’t wait for next year!! One more trip and then it’s back to winter for me.”

As seen below, Vonn wore a hot pink suit one day and a sheer white top and matching trousers the next.

Vonn’s fans are going wild over the new pics. More than one replied: “Gorgeous!”

And when not partying with celebs including singer/actress Janelle Monáe (above), Vonn was working, as seen below at the unveiling of the Range Rover Sport in its new exclusive color, Maya Blue (below).