Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn knows how to turn heads on a red carpet. As seen below, at the star-studded TIME’s Person of the Year award ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, the 39-year-old blonde bombshell struck a pose in a stunning bodycon dress with a plunging back (by former Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham).

Swipe the series below to see Vonn flaunt the backside of her dress and pose with fellow celebrities including media mogul Arianna Huffington, TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, and journalist Sam Lansky, who wrote the feature profile of Taylor Swift, TIME’s Person of the Year.

Her fans are going wild over the sexy look. As one replied: “Wow wow wow.”

Vonn captioned the photo series: “Congratulations to all of the innovators and dreamers who are changing the world: Taylor Swift (person of the year), Sam Altman (CEO of the year) and Leo Messi (athlete of the year.) I would nominate Jessica Sibley as CEO of the year as well! Was also great to see some dear friends, who should not to be underestimated for their impact either! Bravo.”