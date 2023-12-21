Lili Reinhart Poses in Sheer Lingerie, “This Is How I Look on a Daily Basis”

Actress Lili Reinhart is best known for her role as Betty Cooper in the long-running CW series Riverdale which came to an end this summer. The 27-year-old blonde bombshell continues to model, to the delight of her 26.5 million followers on Instagram.

When Reinhart dropped the stunning sheer lingerie photo below, she cheekily captioned it: “This is how I look on a daily basis. Ask anyone.”

Reinhart’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new pics and the caption. As one replied: “If I need defibrillators to bring me back to life tell the medic don’t bother just use a picture of you.” Reinhart’s former Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes (Veronica) replied to the caption: “Can confirm.”

The photographer of the lingerie photo, Sam Kim, also shared the photos of Reinhart above and below. Country pop star Kelsea Ballerini replied: “a blessing to everyone’s feed.” And her other Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch chimed in: “the smiling picture kills me lils.”

When not acting or modeling, Reinhart spends time with her dog, Milo. With the candid home photos below, Reinhart writes: “I’m not sure I’d be here today without my Milo. Through my darkest battles with depression, he has been my angel. Here’s a gentle sign, if you’re looking for one, to rescue a dog (if you’re able to). Best decision I ever made.”