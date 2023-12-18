Kristen Stewart Fans Go Wild Over ‘Ripped’ Bikini Poster, ‘Who Is This?!’

Hollywood movie star Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga) stars in the upcoming romantic thriller movie Love Lies Bleeding by English filmmaker Rose Glass (Saint Maud), who directs and co-wrote the script.

As seen in the movie poster below, featuring the body of a seriously muscular woman holding a gun, the tagline is Revenge Gets Ripped.

According to imdb, Love Lies Bleeding is about the competitive world of bodybuilding and “a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream.”

Stewarts plays a gym employee and actress/martial artist Katy O’Brian (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Walking Dead) stars as a bisexual bodybuilder.

Stewart’s fans are going wild over the poster which has prompted many questions including, ‘Who is this?!’ (That’s O’Brian featured in the movie poster.)

Love Lies Bleeding will premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January and a trailer will be dropped tomorrow (December 19) by A24 productions. But not all fans need to see a trailer to make up their minds about seeing the film. As one fan replied: “Kristen Stewart revenge movie? I’m there 🔥.”

Bonus: Love Lie Bleeding also stars Oscar winner Ed Harris (Pollack, The Right Stuff, Apollo 13), Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, and Dave Franco.