Kristen Bell Stuns in Black Leather Dress, ‘Stone Cold Fox’

When not spending time with her husband Dax Shepard and their family or filming a Hollywood movie, actress/singer Kristen Bell (Frozen, Bad Moms, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) is often turning heads on a red carpet.

As seen below at the 18th annual benefit gala for the Los Angeles non-profit organization Education Through Music, the 43-year-old blonde beauty struck a pose in a stunning black leather dress with a square neckline (by fashion design label St. John) with pointed toe stilettos by Jimmy Choo.

Note: Education Through Music LA partners with “under-resourced schools to provide music as a core subject for all children and utilizes music education as a catalyst to improve academic achievement, motivation for school, and self-confidence.”

Bell performed with a large group of elementary school students associated with ETM on stage, too (see below). [Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

ETM thanked Bell for her contribution at the special event: “Truly beautiful, inside and out!! Thank you so much, Kristen, for giving the LIFE CHANGING gift of music to students across Los Angeles County! Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts!!”

Bell’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her black leather dress ensemble. As ETM gala host Jackie Tohn replied: “Stone Cold Fox.”