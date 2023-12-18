Katy Perry Stuns in Sexy Lace Lingerie, Orlando Bloom Reacts

When not on stage performing or judging aspiring singers on American Idol with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, pop mega star Katy Perry is often modeling. As seen below, she stuns in a black lace corset negligee while promoting the perfume Devotion for Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

When her partner and father of her child, Hollywood movie star Orlando Bloom (Gran Turismo, Black Hawk Down, The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean), saw the sexy pic, he replied in jest, “We’re out of almond milk again babe if you could grab some while you’re out” with a red heart emoji.

Fans of the power couple are going wild over Bloom’s comment. As one replied: “lol. love you guys!”

Perry followed up the lingerie pic with another sexy pic of her modeling red leather floral applique over-the-elbows gloves. Bloom replied again: “I think you forgot the almond milk.”

Get ready to see more of Perry: Season 22 of American Idol will premiere on ABC on February 18, 2024. And Bloom will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action thriller Red Right Hand.

Bloom (seen above working out and filming in Kentucky) plays the protagonist, Cash, who’s “trying to live an honest and quiet life, but when Big Cat (Andie MacDowell, Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral) forces him back into her services, he proves capable of anything to protect the town and the only family he has left.”