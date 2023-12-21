Kathy Griffin, 63, Readies For Tour In Skimpy Lingerie, “Stay Sexy”

Get ready to see more of stand-up comedian/actress Kathy Griffin (Suddenly Susan, The Cable Guy): she’s promoting her upcoming Kathy Griffin: My Life On The PTS-D List Tour, which features new material and kicks off in February 2024 with over 40 shows in cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Honolulu, Kansas City, Phoenix, Tampa, and Vancouver, among others.

Griffin said of her North American tour: “Dear God in heaven, it’s been six long years since I have been on tour and performed for my fans. I cannot wait to hit the stage and see you in your hometown. I’m going EVERYWHERE, people – the real America! I’m not messing around. I’ve been through hell, we’ve all been through hell! Now let’s have a good laugh about it.”

The famous red-head is also celebrating turning 63 this year. As seen above, Griffin — clad in a black lace trim bodysuit and tights — is jumping for joy atop her bed in her stunning Malibu home which she reportedly bought in December 2020 for $8.8 million. “Don’t kill my groove!” she captioned the pics.

Below, Griffin flaunts her 63-year-old self in a lacy lingerie set and stilettos. “Stay sexy,” she writes.

Griffin’s fans are going wild over the photos, Griffin’s fit physique, and her spirit. As one fan replied: “And you have managed to be a gift to us each and every single year. We are so thankful for you, Kathleen! Happy birthday!”