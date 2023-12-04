Kate Hudson Flaunts Curves in Corset Bodysuit at Gym, ‘Got Er Done’

Hollywood movie star Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bride Wars, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days) often shares photos and videos of her modeling and/or working out.

When the 44-year-old blonde beauty and mother of three dropped the series below — of her stretching out in a black corset bodysuit at her home gym — Hudson caption it: “Got er done” with a flexed arm muscle emoji.

Hudson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new pics. One replied: “So so sexy,” while comedian/writer/actress/producer Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project) replied: “Trying to harness this energy.”

Get ready to see more of Hudson: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Shell with Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, The West Wing) and 22-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber (American Horror Story, Babylon). Shell is “set in the near future, when society has reached unprecedented heights in its cultural fixation with youth and beauty.” Note: Moss’s former The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella will direct the feature film.